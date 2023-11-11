Adrian Kempe and Travis Sanheim will be two of the top players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings face the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Flyers Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Los Angeles, Kempe has 15 points in 13 games (six goals, nine assists).

Anze Kopitar has chipped in with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists).

Kevin Fiala has 14 points for Los Angeles, via two goals and 12 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-2. He has given up 15 goals (4.58 goals against average) and recorded 57 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Sanheim is a leading scorer for Philadelphia, with 14 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and 12 assists in 14 games.

Joel Farabee's 12 points this season, including six goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.

This season, Travis Konecny has scored nine goals and contributed three assists for Philadelphia, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Philadelphia's Felix Sandstrom is 0-0-0 this season, amassing zero saves and giving up zero goals (0.0 goals against average) with a .000 save percentage (68th in the league).

Kings vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 2nd 4.15 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 7th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.14 16th 7th 32.9 Shots 32.2 12th 5th 27.6 Shots Allowed 26.9 2nd 17th 19.64% Power Play % 8.33% 30th 8th 86.05% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 17th

