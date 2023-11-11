Kings vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3) and Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW. The Kings fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.
The Kings have gone 7-1-2 over their past 10 games, putting up 42 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (20.5%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Kings vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Kings 5, Flyers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-250)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs Flyers Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are -3-3 in overtime matchups as part of an 8-2-3 overall record.
- Los Angeles is 2-0-1 (five points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Kings are 8-0-3 in the 11 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 19 points).
- In the seven games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (12 points).
- In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-1-3 (13 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|2nd
|4.15
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|16th
|7th
|2.77
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|16th
|7th
|32.9
|Shots
|32.2
|12th
|5th
|27.6
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|2nd
|17th
|19.64%
|Power Play %
|8.33%
|30th
|8th
|86.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.78%
|17th
Kings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
