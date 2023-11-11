The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3) and Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW. The Kings fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Flyers are coming off a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings have gone 7-1-2 over their past 10 games, putting up 42 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (20.5%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Kings 5, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-250)

Kings (-250) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Flyers Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -3-3 in overtime matchups as part of an 8-2-3 overall record.

Los Angeles is 2-0-1 (five points) in its three games decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Kings are 8-0-3 in the 11 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 19 points).

In the seven games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (12 points).

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-1-3 (13 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 2nd 4.15 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 7th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.14 16th 7th 32.9 Shots 32.2 12th 5th 27.6 Shots Allowed 26.9 2nd 17th 19.64% Power Play % 8.33% 30th 8th 86.05% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 17th

Kings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

