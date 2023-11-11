The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3) are heavy home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1, +200 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing begins at 10:30 PM ET from Crypto.com Arena on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW.

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Los Angeles' 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

In the five times this season the Kings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 4-1 in those games.

The Flyers have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Los Angeles has not played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Philadelphia has had moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 4.20 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.20 2.50 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.3 3.20 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.20 3.50 3 9.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

