Coming off a defeat last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Philadelphia Flyers (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW as the Kings and the Flyers take the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Kings vs Flyers Additional Info

Kings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Flyers Kings 5-0 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 36 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 54 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 42 goals during that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 13 6 9 15 1 5 100% Anze Kopitar 13 7 7 14 4 5 55.7% Kevin Fiala 13 2 12 14 6 6 28.6% Quinton Byfield 13 2 10 12 1 6 38.5% Trevor Moore 13 7 5 12 5 7 25%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 44 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Flyers have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players