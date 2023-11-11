How to Watch the Kings vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Philadelphia Flyers (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW as the Kings and the Flyers take the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Flyers Additional Info
Kings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|Kings
|5-0 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 36 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 54 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 42 goals during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|13
|6
|9
|15
|1
|5
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|13
|7
|7
|14
|4
|5
|55.7%
|Kevin Fiala
|13
|2
|12
|14
|6
|6
|28.6%
|Quinton Byfield
|13
|2
|10
|12
|1
|6
|38.5%
|Trevor Moore
|13
|7
|5
|12
|5
|7
|25%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 44 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 20th in the league.
- The Flyers have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|14
|2
|12
|14
|15
|8
|-
|Travis Konecny
|14
|9
|3
|12
|3
|11
|23.1%
|Joel Farabee
|14
|6
|6
|12
|4
|5
|42.9%
|Cam Atkinson
|14
|7
|4
|11
|7
|5
|-
|Sean Couturier
|12
|3
|6
|9
|5
|12
|48.8%
