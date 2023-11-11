As they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1) on Saturday, November 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Carter Hart G Questionable Illness Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib

Kings vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score the third-most goals in the NHL (54 total, 4.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+18) makes them third-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the league.

Philadelphia's total of 44 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the league.

Their 0 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Kings vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-250) Flyers (+200) 6

