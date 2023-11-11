Kings vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 11
As they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (6-7-1) on Saturday, November 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Hart
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Felix Sandstrom
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
Kings vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings score the third-most goals in the NHL (54 total, 4.2 per game).
- Their goal differential (+18) makes them third-best in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers have 44 goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the league.
- Philadelphia's total of 44 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the league.
- Their 0 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Kings vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-250)
|Flyers (+200)
|6
