The Los Angeles Kings, Kevin Fiala included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Fiala's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Fiala vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Fiala has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fiala has a point in 10 of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 13 games this season, Fiala has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fiala's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fiala Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 3 14 Points 3 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.