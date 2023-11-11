The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Fiala score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

  • Fiala has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:01 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:21 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:28 Home W 6-3
10/21/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 4-2
10/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 14:18 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

