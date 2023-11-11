The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas is putting up 434 yards per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and rank 87th defensively, yielding 394 yards allowed per game. Texas Tech is accumulating 409.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 374.1 total yards per game (68th-ranked).

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas Texas Tech 434 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (56th) 394 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.1 (64th) 198.1 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (44th) 235.9 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237 (60th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (107th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 pass yards for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 136 times for 828 yards (92 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 21 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 89 times this year and racked up 517 yards (57.4 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's team-leading 515 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 40 targets) with two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has caught 19 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mason Fairchild has been the target of 32 passes and compiled 21 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has compiled 978 yards on 61.9% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 193 times for 1,037 yards (115.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 214 yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier White's 388 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 40 targets with one touchdown.

Myles Price has caught 38 passes and compiled 381 receiving yards (42.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley's 65 targets have resulted in 31 grabs for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

