Iowa State vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup.
Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-7)
|41.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-7)
|41.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Texas vs TCU
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- North Texas vs SMU
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Virginia vs Louisville
- USC vs Oregon
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Utah vs Washington
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- BYU has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Iowa State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa State
|To Win the Big 12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.