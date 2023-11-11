The Air Force Falcons (8-1) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Hawaii is an 18.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is 47.5.

On defense, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by giving up only 239.6 yards per game. The offense ranks 78th (368.1 yards per game). Hawaii's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 34.0 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 107th with 21.5 points per contest.

Hawaii vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Air Force vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -18.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Hawaii Recent Performance

Offensively, the Rainbow Warriors are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 313.3 yards per game (-90-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 377.7 (77th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors are scoring 16.0 points per game (-88-worst in college football), and conceding 30.3 per game (-43-worst).

In terms of passing yards during the past three games, Hawaii is 104th in the country (231.3 per game), and 84th in that category defensively (188.3 conceded per game).

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors have run for 82.0 yards per game (-108-worst in college football), and conceded 189.3 on the ground (-66-worst).

The Rainbow Warriors have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In Hawaii's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has covered the spread only two times in nine opportunities this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Hawaii games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Hawaii has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

Hawaii has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 2,768 yards on 62.2% passing while tossing 22 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has run for 202 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jordan Johnson has piled up 198 yards (on 34 attempts).

Steven McBride has racked up 785 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Pofele Ashlock has put up a 659-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 60 passes on 94 targets.

Alex Perry has racked up 249 reciving yards (24.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Elijah Robinson has collected 3.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Hawaii's leading tackler, Isaiah Tufaga, has 56 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Peter Manuma has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

