The Air Force Falcons (8-1) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Hawaii matchup.

Hawaii vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-18.5) 47.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-18.5) 47.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Hawaii vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Air Force has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.