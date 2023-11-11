Hawaii vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Air Force Falcons (8-1) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Hawaii matchup.
Hawaii vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawaii vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+680
Hawaii vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Hawaii has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
- Air Force has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
