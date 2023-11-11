The Air Force Falcons (8-1) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in a battle of MWC opponents.

Air Force has the 79th-ranked offense this year (368.1 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 239.6 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Hawaii ranks 98th in the FBS (344.3 total yards per game) and 73rd on defense (379.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Hawaii vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Hawaii Air Force 344.3 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.1 (86th) 379.7 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.6 (3rd) 65 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.2 (1st) 279.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.9 (133rd) 20 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has compiled 2,768 yards on 62.2% passing while tossing 22 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has run the ball 42 times for 202 yards, with one touchdown.

Jordan Johnson has racked up 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride has registered 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 785 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 79 times and has eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has 60 receptions (on 94 targets) for a total of 659 yards (65.9 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry has racked up 249 reciving yards (24.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has racked up 733 yards on 163 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' leads his squad with 332 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in five receptions totaling 126 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Harris has hauled in two catches for 82 yards, an average of 9.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

