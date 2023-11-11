Saturday's game features the Santa Clara Broncos (1-1) and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (0-1) matching up at Leavey Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-48 victory for heavily favored Santa Clara according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Rainbow Wahine head into this contest after an 87-40 loss to Stanford on Wednesday.

Hawaii vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Hawaii vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 73, Hawaii 48

Hawaii Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rainbow Wahine averaged 60.3 points per game last season (271st in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per outing (69th in college basketball). They had a +9 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Hawaii averaged more points (61.5 per game) than it did overall (60.3) in 2022-23.

The Rainbow Wahine scored 59.4 points per game at home last season, and 59.2 on the road.

Hawaii allowed 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 59.0 on the road.

