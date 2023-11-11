In the game between the Air Force Falcons and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 PM, our projection system expects the Falcons to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Hawaii vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Air Force 34, Hawaii 16

Week 11 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rainbow Warriors based on the moneyline is 12.5%.

The Rainbow Warriors have only covered the spread two times in nine opportunities this season.

Hawaii has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 18.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Rainbow Warriors games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Hawaii games this season have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 9.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this game.

The Falcons have beaten the spread five times in seven games.

The Falcons have seen four of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 6.4 more than the average point total for Air Force games this season.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 30.2 14.4 41 16.3 30.7 13 Hawaii 21.5 34 21.8 30 21.2 38

