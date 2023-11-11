SEC opponents will meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) meet the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Ole Miss?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27

Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27 Georgia has won all eight of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and won in each game.

Ole Miss has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Rebels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

The Bulldogs have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+10.5)



Ole Miss (+10.5) Georgia has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in nine chances).

In eight games played Ole Miss has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Georgia and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points three times this season.

This season, three of Ole Miss' games have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 78.1 points per game, 19.6 points more than the over/under of 58.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 53.7 49.8 Implied Total AVG 40.1 42.7 35 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-4-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 60.8 58.2 Implied Total AVG 35.1 36.4 33 ATS Record 5-2-1 3-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 3-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

