The Los Angeles Kings, including Drew Doughty, take the ice Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Doughty's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 26:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Doughty has scored a goal in three of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of 13 games this season, Doughty has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 13 contests this year, Doughty has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Doughty has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 3 6 Points 2 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

