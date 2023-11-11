Will Drew Doughty Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 11?
On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Drew Doughty going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Doughty stats and insights
- Doughty has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Doughty averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Doughty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|27:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|26:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|27:22
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|26:24
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:06
|Away
|W 7-3
Kings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
