On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Drew Doughty going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

  • Doughty has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Doughty averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:09 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:27 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 26:27 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 27:22 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 24:57 Home W 6-3
10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 26:24 Home L 4-2
10/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:06 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

