For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Carl Grundstrom a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

Grundstrom's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 11:59 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 8:09 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:33 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

