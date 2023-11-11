The California Golden Bears (3-6) host a Pac-12 clash against the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

With 426.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS, Cal has been forced to rely on its 53rd-ranked offense (406.1 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. With 29.3 points per game on offense, Washington State ranks 56th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 95th, allowing 28.6 points per contest.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Cal vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Cal Washington State 406.1 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (51st) 426.6 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (103rd) 190.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.1 (130th) 215.9 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (2nd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 825 yards (91.7 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has racked up 848 yards on 145 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

This season, Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 70 times for 365 yards (40.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 499 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 44 catches and four touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 362 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Taj Davis has been the target of 43 passes and hauled in 30 receptions for 332 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward leads Washington State with 2,777 yards on 239-of-348 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nakia Watson, has carried the ball 68 times for 204 yards (22.7 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has rushed for 131 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams has hauled in 655 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Lincoln Victor has caught 65 passes and compiled 639 receiving yards (71.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Josh Kelly's 60 targets have resulted in 38 catches for 557 yards and six touchdowns.

