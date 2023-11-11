Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big 12 and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Kansas State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 33-30 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Texas

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

8-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 33-30 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

3. Oklahoma

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

7-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +180

+180 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: West Virginia

West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

4. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

5. Kansas

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

6. Texas Tech

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 35-28 vs TCU

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

7. Iowa State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-4 | 5-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 28-21 vs Kansas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 10:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. TCU

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 35-28 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. West Virginia

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 37-7 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

10. Houston

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 25-24 vs Baylor

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

11. BYU

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-4 | 4-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 37-7 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Iowa State

Iowa State Game Time: 10:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. UCF

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 28-26 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

13. Baylor

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-6 | 2-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 25-24 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 28-26 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

