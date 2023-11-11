For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Arthur Kaliyev a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.

Kaliyev has scored two goals on the power play.

Kaliyev's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:31 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:55 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:46 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:30 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:00 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

