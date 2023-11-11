The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Does a wager on Kopitar intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anze Kopitar vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 20:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 13 games this year, Kopitar has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 13 games played.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Kopitar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 3 14 Points 3 7 Goals 3 7 Assists 0

