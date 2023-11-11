Should you bet on Andreas Englund to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Englund stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Englund scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Englund has no points on the power play.

Englund averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Englund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:07 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:45 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:22 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:47 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 9:50 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:29 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

