Best Bets & Odds for the Air Force vs. Hawaii Game – Saturday, November 11
MWC foes will do battle when the Air Force Falcons (8-1) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Air Force vs. Hawaii?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Air Force 34, Hawaii 16
- Air Force has put together a 6-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
- The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
- Hawaii has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this contest.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Hawaii (+19.5)
- Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Thus far in 2023 Hawaii has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. Hawaii matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- This season, four of Air Force's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.
- This season, six of Hawaii's games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 51.7 points per game, 4.2 points more than the total of 47.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Air Force
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.1
|40.5
|42
|Implied Total AVG
|26.6
|26.8
|26.3
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|3-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Hawaii
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.8
|54.8
|58.4
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|30.3
|36.6
|ATS Record
|2-6-1
|0-3-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-3
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.