MWC foes will do battle when the Air Force Falcons (8-1) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Air Force vs. Hawaii?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Air Force 34, Hawaii 16
  • Air Force has put together a 6-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
  • The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
  • Hawaii has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Hawaii (+19.5)
  • Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Thus far in 2023 Hawaii has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. Hawaii matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • This season, four of Air Force's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.
  • This season, six of Hawaii's games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 51.7 points per game, 4.2 points more than the total of 47.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 41.1 40.5 42
Implied Total AVG 26.6 26.8 26.3
ATS Record 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Hawaii

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.8 54.8 58.4
Implied Total AVG 33.8 30.3 36.6
ATS Record 2-6-1 0-3-1 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.