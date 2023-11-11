The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a bet on Kempe in the Kings-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Adrian Kempe vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kempe has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In six of 13 games this year, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 10 games this year (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 13 games this year, Kempe has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kempe has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Kempe Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 13 Games 3 15 Points 3 6 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

