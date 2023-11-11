When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in six of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Flyers this season in one game (two shots).

Kempe has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:44 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:14 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:22 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:25 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 21:59 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2 10/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:53 Away W 7-3

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

