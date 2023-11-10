When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Urho Vaakanainen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

