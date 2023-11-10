Troy Terry will be among those on the ice Friday when his Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center. Fancy a wager on Terry? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Troy Terry vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus this season, in 18:48 per game on the ice, is -1.

Terry has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of 12 games this season, Terry has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 12 games this season, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Terry's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Terry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Terry Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 3 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

