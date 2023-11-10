In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Troy Terry to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

Terry has scored two goals on the power play.

Terry's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

