Trevor Zegras will be among those on the ice Friday when his Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center. Does a wager on Zegras interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Trevor Zegras vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

Zegras has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Zegras has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

In two of 12 games this year, Zegras has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Zegras has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

The implied probability that Zegras goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Zegras having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 3 2 Points 3 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

