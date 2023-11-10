Taurean Prince's Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 128-94 loss to the Rockets (his previous action) Prince posted seven points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Prince's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Over 2.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+114)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns gave up 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the league.

On the glass, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Suns conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, third in the NBA in that category.

Taurean Prince vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 18 0 0 0 0 0 1

