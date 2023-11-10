The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 3.5)

Suns (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Lakers (2-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 37.5% less often than the Suns (5-3-0) this season.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents don't do it as often (25% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (62.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 0-3, while the Suns are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 23rd in the NBA in points scored (109 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (116.3).

On the glass, Los Angeles is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.8 per game). It is fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (47.5 per game).

With 24.4 assists per game, the Lakers are 18th in the league.

Los Angeles commits 14 turnovers per game and force 13.5 per game, ranking 15th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

The Lakers are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.6%).

