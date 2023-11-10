There are two matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Salernitana taking on Sassuolo.

Coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Sassuolo vs Salernitana

Salernitana travels to play Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Sassuolo (-155)

Sassuolo (-155) Underdog: Salernitana (+370)

Salernitana (+370) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Genoa CFC vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona travels to play Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Genoa CFC (-110)

Genoa CFC (-110) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+330)

Hellas Verona (+330) Draw: (+220)

(+220) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.