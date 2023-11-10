The Anaheim Ducks, including Ryan Strome, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Fancy a wager on Strome in the Ducks-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Strome vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +6.

Strome has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Strome has a point in seven games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Strome has an assist in six of 11 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Strome hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Strome Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 11 Games 3 11 Points 5 2 Goals 2 9 Assists 3

