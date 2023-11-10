Can we anticipate Radko Gudas finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

In one of 12 games this season, Gudas scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Gudas has zero points on the power play.

Gudas' shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

