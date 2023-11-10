On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Pavel Mintyukov going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

Mintyukov has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Mintyukov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

