Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 10?
Should you bet on Max Jones to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Jones has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
