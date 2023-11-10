The Anaheim Ducks, including Mason McTavish, are in action Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on McTavish's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason McTavish vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, McTavish has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In five of 12 games this year, McTavish has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 12 games this season, McTavish has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

McTavish's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

McTavish has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McTavish Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 3 13 Points 2 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.