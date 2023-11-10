When the Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

McTavish averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

