Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 10?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Leo Carlsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlsson stats and insights
- In three of eight games this season, Carlsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Carlsson has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
