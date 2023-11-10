The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-94 loss to the Rockets, James put up 18 points and six rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-115)

Over 24.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-156)

Over 5.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the league defensively last season, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.

Defensively, the Suns gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, third in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 35 21 8 9 1 2 2

