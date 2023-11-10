Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (4-4) and the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) at Footprint Center features the Lakers' LeBron James as a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers fell to the Rockets on Wednesday, 128-94. Their top scorer was Rui Hachimura with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rui Hachimura 24 8 2 2 1 2 D'Angelo Russell 22 2 4 0 3 4 LeBron James 18 6 2 0 0 0

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

James averages 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Lakers receive 14 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 3.7 boards and 7 assists.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

The Lakers get 12.7 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2 boards and 1 assists.

