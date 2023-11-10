Oddsmakers have set player props for Kevin Durant and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

James' 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +144)

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14 points per game this season, 2.5 less than his points prop on Friday.

He has pulled down 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Russell averages seven assists, 1.5 more than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Friday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 27.7.

His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

The 10.5-point over/under set for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

