How to Watch the Lakers vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) after losing five road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 45.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.
- The Lakers put up an average of 109.0 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 111.0 the Suns allow.
- Los Angeles is 1-1 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers scored 117.0 points per game at home last season, and 117.3 away.
- At home, the Lakers conceded 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (119.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers made fewer 3-pointers on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
