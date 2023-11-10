The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) after losing five road games in a row.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 45.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Lakers put up an average of 109.0 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 111.0 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles is 1-1 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers scored 117.0 points per game at home last season, and 117.3 away.

At home, the Lakers conceded 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (119.4).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers made fewer 3-pointers on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.

