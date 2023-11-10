See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5), which currently has five players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at Footprint Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers lost their last outing 128-94 against the Rockets on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Jaxson Hayes C Questionable Ankle 1.3 1.7 0.0 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Knee 5.0 1.3 3.3 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 25.7 12.0 2.7

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

