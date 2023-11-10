Anthony Davis Injury Status - Lakers vs. Suns Injury Report November 10
See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5), which currently has five players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at Footprint Center on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Lakers lost their last outing 128-94 against the Rockets on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Jaxson Hayes
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|1.3
|1.7
|0.0
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.0
|1.3
|3.3
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Adductor
|25.7
|12.0
|2.7
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Calf)
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA
