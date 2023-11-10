Lakers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-3.5
|222.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 225.3, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|5
|62.5%
|112.5
|221.5
|111
|227.3
|224.5
|Lakers
|3
|37.5%
|109
|221.5
|116.3
|227.3
|225.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers put up an average of 109 points per game, only two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.
- Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|2-6
|0-1
|2-6
|Suns
|5-3
|2-2
|5-3
Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights
|Lakers
|Suns
|109
|112.5
|23
|16
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|2-1
|116.3
|111
|22
|12
|1-2
|4-0
|2-1
|3-1
