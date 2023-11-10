The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 222.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 225.3, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 62.5% 112.5 221.5 111 227.3 224.5 Lakers 3 37.5% 109 221.5 116.3 227.3 225.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers put up an average of 109 points per game, only two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 2-6 0-1 2-6 Suns 5-3 2-2 5-3

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns 109 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 116.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

