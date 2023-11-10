Lakers vs. Suns November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (1-1) are home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis collected 25.9 points last season, plus 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds.
- LeBron James recorded 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 8.3 boards.
- Christian Wood recorded 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists.
- Austin Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 boards.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker posted 27.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists last season.
- Kevin Durant's numbers last season were 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He made 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.
- Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also made 51.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Drew Eubanks averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.
- Grayson Allen's numbers last season were 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He sank 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.
Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Lakers
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
