The Phoenix Suns (1-1) are home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis collected 25.9 points last season, plus 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds.

LeBron James recorded 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 8.3 boards.

Christian Wood recorded 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists.

Austin Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 boards.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker posted 27.8 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists last season.

Kevin Durant's numbers last season were 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He made 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also made 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Drew Eubanks averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.

Grayson Allen's numbers last season were 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He sank 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Lakers 113.6 Points Avg. 117.2 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 46.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.4% Three Point % 34.6%

