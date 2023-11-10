At Footprint Center on Friday, November 10, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at 10:00 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (scoring 112.5 points per game to rank 16th in the league while allowing 111 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +12 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers have been outscored by 7.3 points per game (posting 109 points per game, 23rd in league, while giving up 116.3 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a -58 scoring differential.

The two teams average 221.5 points per game combined, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 227.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has won just two games against the spread this year.

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +900 - Suns +650 +325 -

