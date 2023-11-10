The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

