Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

